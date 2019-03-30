Watch gallery of Sunderland Memory Lane pictures from March 1971

This week's journey back through Sunderland's Memory Lane remembers what was making the news in March 1971.

Our main picture ironically shows Sunderland entertaining Checkatrade Trophy final opponents Portsmouth at the club's former Roker Park ground.

Dennis Tueart tries an overhead kick in the 0-0 draw against Portsmouth in March 1971.

It captures striker Dennis Tueart narrowly failing with an overhead kick in the 0-0 draw.

Mind, he would master the technique five years later with his winning goal for Manchester City against Newcastle United in the League Cup final.

Details of the stories behind the other pictures in our gallery are available in Saturday's Sunderland Echo.

Remember too that you can buy copies of all our past and present pictures by logging on here.