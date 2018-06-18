Watch gallery of Memory Lane pictures as Sunderland celebrates city status

In February of 1992 it was announced that the Queen had agreed to confer city status upon Sunderland as part of the celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of her reign.

And later in the year we had a swell party across Wearside to celebrate the announcement.

Spot yourself on this picture of celebrations in Silksworth's Dene Street?

Sunderland citizens went red and white crazy to mark the new city status.

It was a fun few day with a load of official and unofficial street parties. The streets were decorated with bunting and balloons as families, friends and neighbours got together and enjoyed themselves with parades, parties, tea parties and barbecues.

And if, at the time, you decided to go to one of the leisure complexes across the area you could join in the party mood as June 28 was declared City Day, and entry to these places was free of charge.

Among the biggest events was Sunderland Council’s Big Party held in Mowbray Park, where 200 Echo Chipper Club members turned up in fancy dress ready to party.

Were you one of the party-goers? If so, what was your fancy dress? Let us know. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, calling your messages memories.

Remember you can also buy copies of all our staff pictures by logging on here.