Watch friends take on sponsored head shave to raise awareness of prostate cancer

A group of friends shaved off their hair and moustaches to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Phil Jeffries, 54, Craig Bewick, 48, and Martin Suddick, 59, took part in the sponsored event at Donkin’s Pub on Blind Lane Sunderland, on Friday, to raise £4,000 for the urology unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Phil, from Silksworth Hall, has underwent treatment for prostate cancer at the hospital and said his experience has led to him trying to raise funds as a way of thanking staff for the work they do.

Mr Jeffries, a boxing promoter who also runs Sunderland Coachworks, grew a moustache which he had shaved off in aid of the cause.

He said: “I have prostate cancer and I just wanted to do this for Professor Greene and the staff at Sunderland Royal.

“I am undergoing treatment at the moment, after being diagnosed over a year ago and I am going back in January to see if I can get the all clear.

“Since I have been diagnosed lots of people have people have come to me asking me about it, so I just wanted to raise awareness. “The lads have done tremendously well and we have raised around £4,000 for the cause.”

Sweeney Todd Barber Shop carried out the head shave, with funds raised through sponsorship and collection buckets which were placed at the pub.

Joanne Gordon, who is a good friend of the charitable trio, was delighted with their efforts.

She said: “The lads also have close friends and family affected by prostate cancer so they just wanted to do something to give back and raise some funds and awareness for the cause.

“Martin has been growing his hair for a year for this and Craig has been growing his for the last month.

“A couple of local people have also been doing it.

“I wasn’t expecting them to go through with it, so it has been a good laugh.”