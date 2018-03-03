Watch firefighters tackle the snow mounds which have closed the A690

This is the reason why the A690 Sunderland-Durham road is still shut nearly a day after it was first closed.

Snow mounds have gathered on the hillside above the west-bound side of the dual carriageway near Houghton Cut.

They prompted Northumbria Police and Sunderland City Council to make the joint decision on Friday afternoon to shut a stretch of the road heading from the A19 Herrington roundabout to the A182 Houghton town centre turn off.

As our picture and video shows, firefighters have been attempting to dislodge the mounds on Saturday afternoon in a bid to reopen the Durham-bound road.

The opposite side of the carriageway, from Durham to Sunderland, remains open although it is down to a single lane in places.

Firefighters tackle the snow mounds near Houghton Cut.

