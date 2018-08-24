Watch fire crews in action as they take on training exercise with plastic horse

Fire crews have used a plastic horse in one of their training exercises this week.

Firefighters from Farringdon, Washington, South Shields and Hebburn, were busy training on Thursday, taking on an exercise involving three cars and a fake horse.

Fire crews in action using a plastic horse during training. Photo by the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Footage captured by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service shows the teams in action as they use horse straps and mechanical equipment to lift the horse from the bonnet of a car.

Sharing the images on Twitter, the fire service joked that no plastic horses were harmed in the exercise, but took the opportunity to remind the public that crews are always training to protect the community for a range of incidents.

The service said: "Here are photos of crews from Farringdon, Washington, South Shields and Hebburn in action during a training exercise today involving three cars and a fake horse.

"No plastic horses were harmed in this exercise. #TrainingToProtect #NotJustFires"

Crews from Farringdon, Washington, South Shields and Hebburn in action during a training exercise. Photo by the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We train for all types of emergency and rescues on a regular basis which includes a number of specialist rescue capabilities with animal rescue being just one of a number; such as rope rescue, swift water, heavy vehicle, Urban Search and Rescue to name a few.

"That particular scenario our crews were faced with yesterday was combining a number of specialist skills, however that particular type of incident is thankfully rare.”