Watch as Sunderland man goes swimming in the snow

We are an imaginative lot here in Sunderland when it comes to dealing with the snow.

On Wednesday we told you how wedding photographer Ross Martin skied from his Seaburn home towards his corner shop on a quest for chocolate croissants for his family's breakfast.

Thomas Armbruster dives into the snow this morning.

Today Thomas Armbruster marked the end of his nightshift by stripping down to a pair of shorts and going for an 8am swim in the garden of his Pennywell home.

Thanks to his sister, Chelsea Armbruster, for sending us this video to share with our readers.

