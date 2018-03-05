Watch as Sunderland kitesurfer battles Beast from the East

We are certainly an adventurous lot here in Sunderland when it comes to taking advantage of the Beast from the East.

First we brought you a dad's efforts to feed his family by skiing through the snow to his corner shop for chocolate croissants.

Photographer Kevin Brady captures a kitesurfer in Herrington Country Park.

Then we shared footage of a worker going for an early morning dip in his garden after finishing his night shift.

Now we bring you kitesurfing on snow boards in Herrington Country Park.

