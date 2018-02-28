Watch as Sunderland dad skis from home to his corner shop

Now here's a sight you don't see too often outside your front door.

So bitter were the arctic conditions in Sunderland this morning that 37-year-old Ross Martin decided to head to the corner shop on skis.

Ross Martin leaves home this morning.

Wife Amy even captured him setting off on his intrepid quest for chocolate croissants on camera and has kindly allowed us to share the footage with our readers.

Amy, 36, of Seaburn Dene, explained: "We were short of chocolate croissants for breakfast so Ross decided to head out on his skis because the weather was so bad.

"He used to be a ski instructor in Switzerland but this is undoubtedly the first time he has had the opportunity to use them in his own street."

Wedding photographer Ross, however, started to go cold on his 7.30am adventure as he approached Dovedale Road.

Amy and Ross Martin.

Mum-of-two Amy, who runs a make-up business, said: "It was okay in our little street because there was no-one around at that time.

"But he felt a bit embarrassed as he got to the main road and a little worried on safety grounds so he decided to turn back around.

"We had to make do with toast in the end."

Also read: Rare red warning issued for snow in UK and further warnings issued for North East as winter misery continues



