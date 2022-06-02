Loading...

Watch as police cordon seals off land near Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge due to forensic officers' 'investigative work' at scene

Emergency service vehicles, police and forensic teams have been pictured near the Northern Spire Bridge in Sunderland on Thursday, June 2.

By Pamela Bilalova and Sam Johnson
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 1:28 pm

Northumbria Police crews were photographed on the south side of the river, near the bridge, on Thursday afternoon.

Pictures taken at the scene by Echo photographer Frank Reid and reporter Sam Johnson show a police cordon in place near Paul Watson Way.

An officer was standing guard, and there were a number of emergency service vehicles at another site nearby.

The emergency services pictured near the Northern Spire bridge on Thursday, June 2.

A white forensic tent, and a forensic officer in a white suit, were also visible as inquiries continued at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed to the Echo that “investigative work” was ongoing near the bridge on Thursday but no further detail was provided at time of writing.

We will update this story as more information is made available.

A cordon in place near the Northern Spire bridge.
Police confirmed that investigative work was ongoing on Thursday, June 2.
