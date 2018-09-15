Watch as Courtney Hadwin’s classmates cheer her on ahead of America’s Got Talent final

Teenage singing sensation Courtney Hadwin is being cheered on by her classmates and teachers ahead of the America’s Got Talent final.

The 14-year-old has made it into the final of the hit US TV show after another incredible performance where she sang an energetic rendition of Born to be Wild.

And ahead of the final on September 19, the The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee is cheering on its star pupil.

Courtney - who was one of five acts to make it through from Wednesday’s semi-finals after winning a public vote - has been a rising star at the school from day one, blowing away classmates with her powerful voice.

Daniel Robson, head of music at the school, said: “She has such a powerful voice which you don’t expect to come out of such a little girl.

“We have an open mic session every Friday at break time in the school and its like a karaoke style where the kids come in and pick a song to perform in front of the school.

Courtney Hadwin has impressed the judges on America's Got Talent.

“When Courtney came in during her first year and started to sing, everyone’s jaw just dropped.”

Courtney, who lives in Hesleden, is a Year 10 pupil at the school, where she is studying GCSE music.

She receives weekly singing lessons with singing teacher Richard Judson at the academy, either as one-to-ones or in a group.

Mr Robson said he has seen her confidence grow over the years, adding: “She is like two different people. She is very shy in lessons, but when you ask her to sing she has such as stage presence.”

Dan Robson, head of music at The Academy at Shotton Hall.

He added: “We are all buzzing for her and just want her to do well.

“All the kids and staff have been watching her and supporting her and the school is so proud.

“Her friends are not surprised she has done so well as they all know this side of her.

“It is something she has wanted for a long time.”

Young Courtney Hadwin who has wowed America.

In her GCSE music, Courtney is focusing on her voice work and has been putting together two compositions, where she will write her own songs and then perform twice.

On her future in music, Mr Robson said: “We just want her to do what she wants to do.”

After finding out she had made it to the final, Courtney appeared emotional and thanked her father, Paul.

She later tweeted: “Wow I want to thank every single person that voted for me I’m so grateful tonight and in shock thank you guys for believing in me and @howiemandel you have believed in my from right at the beginning can’t thank you enough.”