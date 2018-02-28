Watch amazing dog Simba take Sunderland youngster for a sledge ride in the snow

The wintery weather may have caused travel chaos on the roads, but one Sunderland youngster had a unique way of getting about in the snow.

Three-year-old Levi Nelson made the most of the white stuff and had a great time playing with Siberian husky Simba who dragged the youngster around on his sledge.

Levi Nelson, three, with dog Simba.

The fantastic video captured by dad Kevin Nelson, 25, from Sunderland, shows Simba pulling little Levi around in the snow on Portsmouth Road in Pennywell, just like you would see in places such as Alaska.

Mr Nelson, a Sunderland City Council tree surgeon, said: "The reason it came about is I’ve had some holidays booked in at work and the timing has been great with the snow, because taking Levi sledging is something I’ve always wanted to do since he was born, but I’ve never gotten the chance.

"As when it’s snowed in the past I’ve always been at work and when I’d finished the snow had melted.

"It’s not something Simba is trained to do, but he’s quite intelligent and understands and follows instructions quite easily, so we’ve had a couple of pre-training sessions and he seemed natural at pulling Levi on the sledge.

"At least something positive has come from the weather!"