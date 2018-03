Have your say

Sunderland is once again gearing up for a host of events to mark Easter Week.

Here we look back through our archives at how the city has celebrated the season in the past.

An Easter bonnet party at St Thomas Aquinas School in 1978.

From religious ceremonies to Easter bonnet parades, we've had them all covered - just as we will do this year.

