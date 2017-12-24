Watch a gallery of your spectacular Sunderland sunset pictures

Sunderland Echo readers were quick off the mark when the city hosted a spectacular winter sunset.

Saturday's skyline proved particularly popular with Sunderland fans during the half-time interval of their side's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

Thanks to Dean Angus for this picture from Saturday's match at the Stadium of Light.

But we were also inundated with images from across the city with Washington, Southwick, Hall Farm, Hylton Castle, Bunny Hill and the city centre itself among the areas caught on camera.

Our thanks to everyone who took the time to send us their pictures. We'll add more here and to our Facebook page as the day progresses.