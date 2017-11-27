Washington woman Zoe is Queen of all she surveys

Things are looking good for Zoe King.

The 33-year-old surveyor from Washington has won a national award for her achievements in the property industry after beating tough competition from across the UK at the 2017 RICS Matrics Young Surveyor of the Year Awards, held in London.

Zoe, a Chartered Senior Cost Manager at Turner & Townsend in Newcastle, won the Quantity Surveying category accolade at the annual awards, which recognise and celebrate the most inspirational young surveying professionals aged 35 and under.

In 2008, at the age of 24, Zoe made a brave decision as a single parent to train and study to become a trainee Quantity Surveyor.

Not only did she successfully gain a degree in Quantity Surveying from Northumbria University, but over the last nine years she’s worked her way up through the ranks at Turner & Townsend after playing an integral role in boosting the firm’s business.

Zoe was recognised at the awards for delivering the highest level of service to clients, offering expert, clear and accurate cost advice for built projects of all sizes, and for leading innovation to help improve the industry.

She is currently leading the data collection for the development of an App that will aid the student accommodation sector in early cost estimation, has successfully arranged industry learning days to encourage others to consider a career in the property sector, and was instrumental in setting up Turner & Townsend’s regional Infrastructure division, which started with six people and now employs more than 40 employees.

Darren Laybourn, Director at Turner & Townsend said: “During her training and development period Zoe has repaid our initial investment back many times, always producing first class results beyond her experience.

“She has fantastic commercial and communication skills and she is often singled out by her clients, asking for her to be their cost manager of choice.

“This desire for excellence has extended well beyond her own work and she has been instrumental in the development of others.”