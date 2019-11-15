The treatments works in Washington are set to be given a £14 million upgrade.

The plant in Pattinson Road treats the wastewater from more than 30,000 homes and businesses across Washington, processing it is of a high enough quality to return to the environment.

The work, to be carried out by its partner Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB), will be contained within the grounds of the site and start in December and run until early 2022.

Northumbrian Water has organised an event for customers to meet the team at the Teal Farm pub, in Edale Close, on Wednesday, November 27, from 3.30pm to 7pm.

The project will involve the refurbishment of existing parts of the site, as well as the construction of additional settlement tanks used in the wastewater treatment process.

It will also include moving a storage yard, which is accessed 24 hours a day, further from the site’s boundary with neighbouring homes, reducing noise and light impact.

Project manager Ronnie Doran said: “This project represents a significant investment that will enhance the performance of the site and ensure it has the capacity and flexibility to meet ever-changing needs and legislation on the treatment of wastewater.

“All of the work will be contained on-site, though some customers who neighbour the works may be able to see crane activity at times.