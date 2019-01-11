Washington man’s community stall sees Macmillan get £7,500 boost to fund

A pensioner undergoing treatment for cancer has pledged another £7,500 to a charity which helps patients also undergoing therapy.

Roger Morrison was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016 after he began to suffer pains in his chest and toothache.

Roger Morrison with Coun Dianne Snowdon and volunteer Sonia Mackel.

While he continues to take medication to stabilise his condition, the 69-year-old from Washington is continuing to raise funds for Macmillan through a stall he runs at the Market Village at The Galleries shopping centre in his home town.

Last year he hit a milestone of £10,500 pledged to the fund, with a further £7,500 now donated to the charity.

It has been raised through the sale of donated items including DVDs, toys and jigsaws on his stall, with a tombola in the lead up to Christmas helping to boost the cash pledged by supporters.

Roger said: “People are really good and I’ve made a lot of friends who come down regularly.

We couldn’t help people with cancer if it wasn’t for local people like Roger. Michelle Muir

“I want to thank them and everyone else who has come down and helped me out and one lady always comes along and asks how I’m doing and if I’m ok.

“I’ve moved stall in the last six months or so and people still come along and find me to give their support.

“Macmillan do very good work and I want to do what I can to help them.”

He has added his thanks to volunteer Sonia Mackel, who has helped him man the stall, as well as Councillor Dianne Snowdon for her support.

Roger, a former painter and decorator, has said a fall from a set of steps helped lead doctors at Gateshead’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to pinpoint his condition.

He cannot be cleared of cancer, but his medication helps manage it.

Michelle Muir, senior fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Macmillan is a national charity with local impact.

“One in two of us will receive a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime.

“We want to help everyone with cancer find their best way through, so they’re able to live life as fully as they can.

“The money raised through Roger’s fundraising will go a long way to help local people affected by cancer.

“It costs £28 to fund a Macmillan nurse for one hour and just under £5,000 for a month.

“We couldn’t help people with cancer if it wasn’t for local people like Roger.”