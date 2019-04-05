Washington gas explosion: Man, 64, arrested and in care of mental health professionals as investigation continues

A 64-year-old man has been arrested following a suspected gas explosion at a block of flats in Washington.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the suspected gas explosion after emergency services were called to Collingwood Court in Sulgrave, Washington, just before noon on Monday.



The damage inside the flat. Picture by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue

Now Northumbria Police has confirmed a 64-year-old man was arrested and was left in the care of mental health professionals following the incident.

One man was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, but his injuries were not serious, while another person was also helped at the scene, but did not need further treatment.

The suspected gas explosion punched a hole in the third floor of a four-storey block of flats. It blew out bricks and a window, leaving the sitting room exposed.

A cordon was thrown around the complex while investigations were carried out and the area was made safe.

Residents evacuated on safety grounds were served coffee, tea and biscuits by management staff of the complex.

Northern Gas Networks isolated the gas and electricity supply in the area to ensure there was no further risk to people and properties.

