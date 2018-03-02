Warning to public after Sunderland pier battered by Beast from the East

Roker pier in Sunderland has taken a battering during the recent storms.

Council bosses are warning residents not to go near the structure, where railings have been left broken and bent.

Sunderland City Council Cabinet Secretary, Coun Mel Speding, said: "Roker Pier remains closed to the public, and we will only be able to fully assess any structural storm damage caused by the extreme weather conditions and heavy seas once it is safe to do so.

"In the past when the pier has been closed due to weather conditions we have had problems with some people climbing over the gates, but we cannot emphasise enough how dangerous this is.”