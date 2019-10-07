Warning for public to find safe fishing spots as Sunderland Coastguard called to anglers' aid
Sunderland Coastguard is urging the public to look for safe fishing spots following concern for the safety of anglers.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Whitburn Bents on Sunday, October 6 shortly after 2pm.
Members of the public had raised concerns for two fishermen on rocks close to the beach, who were possibly stranded by the tide.
Coastguard Rescue Officers made their way to the beach to communicate with the fishermen, who indicated they were safe and intended to stay on the rocks.
As the tide was beginning to recede, it was decided that the fishermen could safely get to shore through shallow waters and the Coastguard left the scene.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Sunderland Team called on the public to look for alternative and safer fishing spots in order to avoid unnecessary Coastguard calls.
Humber Coastguard can be contacted on 012626 72317 about anglers’ intentions.