Warning for snow and ice in North East throughout weekend until Sunday night

Brace yourselves - it looks like it's going to be a cold one.

We've only just got rid of the Beast from the East (and of course, we can't forget the Pest from the West) - but the region is ready for another dose of cold weather this weekend.

A Met Office weather warning issued earlier this week for snow and ice was originally meant to run until Saturday morning.

The Yellow warning, which means that severe weather is possible, has been extended to cover the North East until Sunday night.

Forecasters have said that not all areas will see snow showers - but, according to the Met Office, we're set to see some flakes in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday.

We could see more scenes like this over the weekend. Picture: Mel Rowland.

The weather will turn freezing throughout Friday and Saturday, with temperatures not set to get above 3°C on Sunday.

If you were planning on getting outdoors this weekend, make sure you have your thermals at the ready!