Warning after man dies from suspected drugs cocktail overdose

Police have warned about the dangers of taking drugs after a man died this weekend from a suspected overdose.

Officers believe the 31-year-old had taken a cocktail of substances over the past two days, including ecstasy, amphetamine and heroin.

He was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital on Saturday afternoon before sadly dying on Sunday morning.

Detective Constable Phil Newey, from Peterlee CID, said: “We are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, but believe it to be as a result of the mix of drugs he had taken over the past two days.

“The dangers and risks of taking drugs are well known, but I want to implore to those that wish to continue taking them to seriously consider the possible effects that they can have on you.

“Drugs can seriously damage your health and in some cases, such as this, even result in death.

“Anyone who feels ill after taking drugs should seek medical help immediately.”

The man, whose identity has still to be released, was from Murton.

An inquest into his death is expected to open shortly.

Anyone who has any information on drug dealing in their area should contact Durham Constabulary on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.