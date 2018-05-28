Warning after laptop left on charge causes flat fire

Have your say

A laptop left unattended on a charge sparked a fire which caused serious damage to the bedroom of a flat in Washington.

Two fire engines, one each from Birtley and Washington fire stations, were called to Lumley Close in Oxclose shortly after 11am this morning.

Picture c/o Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue

The laptop had been left on charge in the bedroom of a third floor flat.

The bedroom suffered serious fire damage and the rest of the flat was damaged by smoke.

The block was fitted with hardwired smoke alarms, which had alerted a neighbour.