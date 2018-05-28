Warning after laptop left on charge causes flat fire

A laptop left unattended on a charge sparked a fire which caused serious damage to the bedroom of a flat in Washington.
Two fire engines, one each from Birtley and Washington fire stations, were called to Lumley Close in Oxclose shortly after 11am this morning.
The laptop had been left on charge in the bedroom of a third floor flat.
The bedroom suffered serious fire damage and the rest of the flat was damaged by smoke.
The block was fitted with hardwired smoke alarms, which had alerted a neighbour.