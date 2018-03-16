Warning after bogus police officer flags down woman travelling alone on A1M

Police are warning drivers after a woman was pulled over on the motorway by a man claiming to be a police officer.

The 40-year-old woman was alone in the car and heading north on the A1(M) through County Durham when the incident happened on Sunday, March 11.

At around 1pm, a man driving a silver Vauxhall car flashed an ID card at her and told her to pull over just before she reached the Chester-le-Street junction, .

She did so and the man approached her, telling her she was being reported for speeding and took her name and date of birth.

PC Paul Walmsley, of Durham Police, said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, but it appears that this may be a person purporting to be an officer.

"A police officer in a marked vehicle or displaying blue lights and in uniform is the only person entitled to ask you to stop your vehicle."

The male driver is described as being around 5ft 8 tall, overweight and wearing a hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Durham Police on 101.