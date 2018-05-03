Warm, sunny Bank Holiday weekend forecast for North East

Dust off your barbecue and unpack your shorts - this week's chilly weather is set to give way to a glorious Bank Holiday weekend.

Forecasters are expecting a dry, warm, sunny three-day weekend. Temperatures in the South of England could hit 25C over the break.

And while the mercury may not soar quite as high in the North East, the Met Office is predicting wonderful weather over what for many people will be a three-day break.

Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said: "There is an area of warm air pushing up from the south which could give warmer weather over the bank holiday weekend.

"Many places in the south of England could see 19C or 20C, most places will be in the low 20s and we could see 25C in London and the south-east.

"Heading into Monday we could see the high 20s."

The Met Office's official forecast outlook for the North East reads: "Remaining largely dry and fine during the Bank Holiday weekend with pleasantly warm sunny spells, especially in the east, whilst often cloudier in west. Perhaps cooler later Sunday into Monday."

However, we have a couple of days of slightly less sunny weather to get through first.

Today has begun cold if sunny, with sunny spells and broken cloud expected through the day - with the best of the sunshine in the east.

There will be gentle southwesterly winds and a maximum temperature of 14 °C.

Tonight will be dry and rather mild with broken cloud and light winds for most areas. Still some thicker cloud in the more rural west may produce drizzle at times. The minimum temperature is forecast to be 9 °C.

Friday will be largely dry and warm with a mixture of broken cloud and sunny spells. Winds will remain generally light and any low cloud and drizzle in the west will disperse. Maximum temperature 19 °C is forecast.