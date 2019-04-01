Wanted Yorkshire fraud suspect may be back in Sunderland

Police have issued an appeal to locate a man wanted on suspicion of fraud.

James Hayes, 48, is said to have a North-East accent and has links to Sunderland, Blackpool and Leeds.

Hayes, believed to be living in the Otley area of West Yorkshire, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in connection with an incident in September 2018.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A man believed to be Hayes borrowed money from another man at a York business, claiming it was for a train fare and he would return later in the day to refund the money.

"The money was not returned."

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email damion.liversidge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12180170936.