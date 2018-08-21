Viral teenage singing sensation Courtney Hadwin is keeping her American semi-final song under wraps

A young singer who has wowed audiences in America appeared on national television today.

Teenager Courtney Hadwin was invited to appear on the BBC Breakfast show this morning to talk about her new found fame.

Courtney Hadwin at her America's Got Talent audition. Picture: Justin Lubin/NBC.

The 14-year-old from Hesleden chatted with presenters, accompanied by her dad, Paul.

The America's Got Talent contestant made it through to the next round of the competition earlier this month after another powerful performance.

She spoke with the BBC presenters, Dan Walker and Louise Minchin, about the competition and said she has chosen what song she intends to sing in the semi-final, but is keeping it to herself.

The teenage singer, who is a pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall, shocked fans across the world with her energetic moves and strong voice. Her audition, which aired in June, has been watched by millions of people online.

Young Courtney Hadwin who has wowed America.

And her talent continued to impress after her quarter-finals rendition of Papa's Got A Brand New Bag gained a standing ovation from the audience and show judges Simon Cowel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Courtney joined 11 other quarter-finalists performing live as part of the first quarter-final and was thrilled to be voted through to the semi finals.

She told the presenters: "Before I went on the stage I was really nervous, but when I was on stage I kinda just forgot about everything.

"I feel like when I sing I just lose myself in the music."

Talking about the show, Paul said: "I was terrified to see her up there in front of all those people and she is getting judged.

"It was the proudest day of my life."

Courtney said she has tried to copy some of her dance moves of James Brown, but can't do them exactly like him.

Her most recent performance on America's Got Talent has been watched by more than two million people - among them, American actress and former model Sharon Stone, who sent her a message saying: "Courtney Hadwin, 14-year-old wunderkind - you go girl!"

The teenager is set to fly back out to America next month for the semi finals which start on September 4.

She said all her family and friends are backing her in her bid to win the competition.

She said: "Everybody is really supportive and everyone is really glad and happy for me."