Viral teenage singer Courtney Hadwin through to America's Got Talent semi-finals

America's Got Talent contestant Courtney Hadwin has made it through to the next round of the competition after another powerful performance.

The teenage singer has shocked fans across the world with her energetic moves and strong voice. Her audition, which aired in June, has been watched by millions of people online.

And her talent continues to impress after her quarter-finals rendition of Papa's Got A Brand New Bag gained a standing ovation from the audience and show judges Simon Cowel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Courtney joined 11 other quarter-finalists performing live on Tuesday night as part of the first quarter-final, with the results show broadcast yesterday.

The teenager, who is from Hesleden and attends The Academy at Shotton Hall, has tweeted her thanks to her supporters after being voted through to the semi-finals, which take place from September 4.

Courtney's Twitter message said: "OMG thank you so much to America and to all the support around the world,to the people who voted for me.

"This journey is ours and let’s do it together thank you SO much."

Her most recent performance on America's Got Talent this week has already been watched by more than two million people - among them, American actress and former model Sharon Stone.

Courtney has enchanted audiences around the world with her powerful voice and performance.

Sharon joined the army of people sending messages of support to Courtney, and tweeted: "Courtney Hadwin, 14-year-old wunderkind - you go girl!"