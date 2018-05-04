Vintage car day to raise funds for Bradley Lowery Foundation

A pub is to hold its first classic car rally for charity.

The Ox and Plough in Washington will be hosting the gathering over the Bank Holiday weekend and all money raised will be donated to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The Ox and Plough in Oxclose, Washington.

Up to 60 vintage cars are expected to gather for the event on Monday, May 7, between 10am and 4pm.

The vehicles will be parking up at the Ox and Plough for drivers to showcase their beautiful cars and guests can also enjoy a barbecue.

Brave Bradley died aged six after a battle against childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

The Blackhall youngster’s family have set up the foundation in his honour to help other children with serious conditions.

And, organisers of the family fundraising event at the Ox and Plough, are hoping to boost the foundation’s funds.

During the day there will be a range of activities, including a bouncy castle, face painting, kids entertainment, a live auction and live music from local band, The Sponge Divers, at 4pm.

The auction promises some fantastic prizes including a weekend away and free hair cuts.

Licensee Ian Farrell and his partner Lauren Clay have been running the pub since November 2017 and together the couple have firmly established the pub as a family friendly hub for the community.

Ian said: “The car gathering is a first for us and we are really excited to be welcoming car enthusiasts from all over the country to the Ox and Plough.

“The day has generated a great deal of interest amongst the community.

“The Bradley Lowery Foundation is a cause close to our hearts and we are keen to raise a significant sum on the day to support the great work they do.”

Steve Birkett, North East business development manager for Admiral Taverns, which owns the pub, said: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the Ox and Plough to hold this fundraising day.

“They are expecting around 60 cars from across the country for what will be a superb event.

“There has been no stopping the pub since it’s new food offer launched over the Easter weekend. It is a great local asset and we wish Ian and the team all the best for the day.”