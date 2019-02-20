Village sad to see pub go - but hope building could be an opportunity for new business

A community has spoken of its sadness that another village pub is to be lost with the closure of a bar.

Greene King has confirmed the Grey Horse in Whitburn is to shut, but has not revealed who the new owner of the building is.

The Grey Horse has been part of village life in Whitburn since the 19th century.

Read more: Village pub set to shut as company confirms it is being sold

A spokesperson for Greene King said: “We took the difficult decision several months ago to put the Grey Horse up for sale.

“A sale has now been agreed in principle and is expected to complete later this month.

“It’s never an easy decision to sell a pub and we’d like to thank all the customers who visited over the years.”

The closure follows that of the Whitburn Lodge six years ago, with the building now in a state of disrepair.

It would possibly make a fantastic restaurant or top-end bed and breakfast. Jeff Richardson

What next for Whitburn Lodge? Village asked to pool its thoughts on closed pub’s future

After learning of the planned closure of the Grey Horse, Susan Mountain said: “So sad.

“I have some amazing memories off the 80s and 90s when pubs were the place to be, to meet people and socialise.”

Artie Carhart added: “The place was run down and needed bringing up to date, they took the easy route and sold it.”

Mick Griffiths said: “Pity, happy times in there, but if people stop using pubs they will close.”

The pub is a landmark building in Whitburn.

Nick Bonallie echoed views the business had needed investment.

He said: “Lovely on the outside run down inside.

“Lack of entertainment and customers sadly. Such a shame.”

Lyn Carney recalled: “Used to go here for Sunday Dinners in the noughties, such a shame been the hub of the village for many years.”

Margaret Crosbie believes there could be a future for the building as a bar.

She said: “I hope it is kept as a pub.

“Last time I was in there was last September, it was a dump.

“It needs bringing back to life could be first class again with right owner.”

Jeff Richardson suggested: “It would possibly make a fantastic restaurant or top-end bed and breakfast.”

Jan Bird also said it would make a good location as a place to stay.

“Be nice as guest house, I would think it would attract people as we have a lovely coastline,” she said.

John Matters said: “Hope it’s not standing empty as long as the Whitburn Lodge.”

Steven Spoors added: “Lovely old building.

“Be a crying shame if it ends up having the front all ripped out to fit a shop.”