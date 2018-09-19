Vigil for Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett to take place tonight

A vigil will be held tonight in memory of murdered Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett.

Joan, 62, died after being stabbed at the One Stop store where she worked in Sea Road, Fulwell, on Wednesday September 5.

Joan Hoggett with one of her grandchildren.

Floral tributes were left outside the shop to popular Joan, who lived in the Grindon area of the city.

Following Joan’s death, Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, was charged with her murder.

He appeared before Newcastle Crown Court last week.

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC, who appeared at the hearing via video link to Teesside Crown Court, said a trial would take place next year.

Police patrol outside the One Stop shop in Fulwell where Joan Hoggett was killed.

This evening a vigil will take place in memory of Joan in Fulwell.

Organised by the Friends of Fulwell community group, members of the public should meet in the grounds of Fulwell Junior School, at about 6.30pm, before making their way along Sea Road, stopping outside the One Stop Shop, and eventually ending at The Green where readings will be held.

Peter Curtis, co-founder of the Friends group, said: “Everyone in the community has been rocked by this truly awful tragedy."

Following Joan's death, an emotional statement was released by her family.

It read: “Joan was a hard-working, independent woman who was a proud and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandma, sister and aunt.

“She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

“We would like to thank all members of the emergency services who attended or assisted to care for Joan.

“We have also been overwhelmed by the public’s response since Joan’s death, and we want to thank all members of the community for their assistance, best wishes and support."