View our gallery of archive Sunderland Echo pictures from 1972

This week's journey back down Sunderland Echo Memory Lane stops at 1972.

A new football season had just started in August of that year and with it came the annual Sunderland squad team picture.

Sunderland's squad at the start of the 1972-73 season. We wonder how that campaign turned out?

We wonder how many of the players pictured above ever thought that the campaign would end with them picking up the FA Cup the following May?

Of course, it wasn't just football making the news and so we have plenty of other photographs for you to reminisce over.

