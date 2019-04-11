Video of driver trying to reverse at Dalton Park shopping centre goes viral

A video of a driver badly scratching a BMW as he tried to reverse out of a parking space at Dalton Park shopping centre has gone viral.

The two-minute clip, posted five weeks ago on the It's Gone Viral Facebook page, has been viewed more than 1.3million times.

It is posted with the caption: "People like this shouldn't be allowed on the roads."

A woman films the driver of a black VW Golf as he attempts to negotiate his way out of a parking space at the shopping centre at Murton.

She claims he has already hit the BMW twice before she begins filming, and warns him that she has taken footage and will be calling the police.

The driver, who appears to be slurring his words, tells her she can "do what you want", and drives off.

Close-up footage shows a deep scratch running right along the driver's side of the grey BMW.

Jerry Hatch, centre manager at Dalton Park, said: "We are aware of an incident that took place on our car park last month.

"Our security team assisted the customer and this is now a police matter."