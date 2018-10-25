Video by passenger in 100mph pursuit on streets of Hartlepool to hit TV screens in Police Interceptor show

Footage captured by a passenger of a car being trailed by the Police Interceptor team in a high-speed pursuit is set to be screened on television.

The final show in the latest series of the Channel 5 programme will be shown on Monday night and follows the work of the Durham and Cleveland Road Policing Unit.

The episode showing the pursuit through Hartlepool will be shown on the Police Interceptors show this Monday.

For the first time in the show's history, viewers will be able to see a pursuit filmed from inside the vehicle being chased by officers.

Shot by a passenger, the Vauxall Astra travelled through the streets of Hartlepool and into areas of East Durham including Horden, with speeds of more than 100mph reached during the operation.

The lunchtime drama, which programme makers say also shows the passenger hurling abuse at police, came to a close when the car was reverse rammed into the officer's car and forces the pursuit to be called off.

The programme also features the investigation into the robbery of a supermarket at knife point, which is linked to the earlier high-speed incident.

A 21-year-old Hartlepool man is awaiting sentence after admitting a string of offences in connection with the two incidents.

Viewers will also see Pc Liam Sewell and his sniffer dog Louie take part in the search of a house where thousands of pounds in cash and almost £500,000 worth of class A drugs are recovered.

Pc Lee Wilson stops a van with a faulty brake light and discovers the driver is under the influence of cannabis, while Hartlepool's own Pc Mike 'Spike' Fisher and his four-legged pal work to catch the driver of a car which is thought to have been stolen during a house burglary.

Pc Sewell and his dog Titan are also called out when firearms officers are alerted to claims a man with a shotgun is walking around a town threatening to kill people.

The programme goes out at 8pm on Monday.