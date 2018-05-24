Veteran Sunderland fan enjoys FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea

A veteran Black Cats fan says he had an “excellent day” taking in this year’s FA Cup final after being awarded tickets due to his decades of loyal support for his club.

George W Forster, who is 91, was handed tickets to the showpiece game between Chelsea and Manchester United thanks to online casino company PlayOJO and its “Football Fairness Package”.

George W Forster at Wembley for the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea.

George was congratulated on being awarded the tickets at the Stadium of Light by former SAFC star Julio Arca, who has just retired after playing semi-professionally with South Shields FC.

He was given box seat tickets for the game and also enjoyed lunch alongside his son-in-law.

The final was won 1-0 by Chelsea thanks to a first-half Eden Hazard goal.

Despite his advancing years, George remains a fixture at SAFC matches.

He was recently named the English Football League’s Championship Supporter of the Year at a ceremony in London and has been involved with the work of the club’s official supporters association since the 1960s.

Speaking about his day out, George said: “I had an excellent day and I am thankful to PlayOJO for giving me the opportunity to watch a great game of football.

“It was definitely a trip down memory lane for me – albeit under very different circumstances – as I saw Sunderland win at Wembley in 1973 when they won the FA Cup.”

On handing George his prize, a spokesman for PlayOJO said: “It’s been a very unfair season for George.

“His team is one of just five to have faced double relegation in the entire English footballing history, but through his work as chairman of the Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Association he continually demonstrates his dedication and commitment to the club.

“Our mission at PlayOJO is to fight unfairness and that’s why we are proud to reward his efforts with tickets to one of the biggest games in the English football calendar.”