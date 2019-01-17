'Verbal threats' believed to have been made after windows of Sunderland house are smashed

Police say they believe verbal threats were made to a person who had the windows of their Sunderland house damaged.

On Monday, January 7, officers were told of criminal damage being carried out at an address in Hylton Road in the city, close to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.

Officers found that a number of windows had been left damaged.

A person is then believe to have threatened the occupant of the house.

No-one was injured and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 4.14pm on January 7, police received a report of criminal damage at an address on Hylton Road, Sunderland.

“Officers attended and found a number of windows at the property had been damaged.

"An offender is then believed to have verbally threatened the occupant.

"Nobody was injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”