Vehicle seized on suspicion of flytipping as Sunderland City Council wages war on 'blight' of litter
Environmental enforcement officers have seized a vehicle following intelligence that it may have been used to commit a flytipping offence.
Sunderland City Council officers took the vehicle from outside an address in Hetton, following suggestions that it could also have been used for carrying waste without the appropriate registration.
Councillor Amy Wilson Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, has spoken of the council’s determination to take action against the “blight” rubbish has on neighbourhoods across the city.
She added: “That is why when we have evidence to suspect that a vehicle has been involved in flytipping, we can and we will seize it.
“And, if the owner doesn’t come forward within a certain period of time, we will look to use our legal powers to either crush it or sell it.”
Councils have powers to apply for forfeiture orders to confiscate any vehicle they suspect has been involved in environmental crime or flytipping.