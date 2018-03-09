Vantec ‘honoured’ to support Best of Wearside Awards

A leading car parts company has said it is ‘honoured’ to lend its support to this year’s Best of Wearside Awards.

Vantec Europe Ltd, which has been based in the North East for over 25 years, has said it has come on board to back the annual awards to show its continued support to the community.

Vantec logo.

The awards look to honour outstanding people in Sunderland and County Durham, and once again this year has seen a host of incredible people put forward for a range of categories, including Volunteer of the Year, Child of Achievement and Community Group.

Martin Kendall, managing director of Vantec Europe Limited, said: “Vantec Europe Limited (VEU) are honoured to have continued involvement in an event which recognises the dedication, bravery and achievements of the unsung heroes in our community.

“VEU would like to congratulate all nominees and thank everyone involved with the event organisation for making sure that occasions like this continue to happen.

“As the company has been based in the North East for over 25 years, VEU wishes to show its continued support to the valued local community.”

Best of Wearside logo.

VEU is a third party logistics (3PL) provider headquartered in Washington, Tyne and Wear, established since 1990.

In 2007, Vantec Europe Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of Vantec Corporation of Japan and following a buy-out by Hitachi Transport System group in 2012, VEU became part of one of the largest global Third Party Logistics providers.

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards have also been sponsored by Gentoo as a partner sponsor and Stagecoach North East and Calsonic Kansei as category sponsors.

The deadline is now up for nominations to be submitted and a panel of judges have drawn up this year’s shortlist of contenders before the final at Stadium of Light on Thursday, March 15.

Look out for the shortlist which will appear in the Echo and online in the coming days.