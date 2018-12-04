Users of Sunderland respite centre meet Santa at special Christmas party

Young people with serious illnesses got the chance to tell Santa Claus what they want to see on Christmas Day morning at a special party.

A group of children with complex disabilities, health needs and life limiting conditions who use Grace House respite centre enjoyed a festive get together at The Palm.

The Palm, formerly Liberty Brown, has been a long-term supporter of the charity and bosses were keen to provide a fabulous day of fun and food for the children and their families.

The group got to spend half an hour with Santa at his grotto, meet his elves and also get a surprise gift.

Senior fundraiser at Grace House, Karen Maclennan said: “We are thrilled to work in partnership with The Palm who are such a big supporter of our charity.

“It is wonderful that the families who benefit from coming to stay at Grace House are able to enjoy an early Christmas party.

“The children are getting to know each other each time they come to Grace House and friendships are starting to blossom.

“Any opportunity for the children to have fun together is great, and it is nice for the families to be able to meet each other in a social setting and do something fun as a whole family.”

Bethany Williams, sales manager at The Palm, said: “We are delighted to open our doors here at The Palm in our Pineapple Cove for a very special Santa’s Magical Grotto for the children of Grace House and their families.

“We have been long-time supporters of Grace House and the work they do with children with complex disabilities health needs and life limiting conditions.

“We hope that we brought a little early Christmas cheer to the children and their families and helped make the festive season a magical time for everyone.

“For every ticket sold we are donating £1 to Grace House to continue to support their great work.”

Grace House provides specialist overnight short breaks for children aged five to 17 years and 11 months who have disabilities and other serious conditions.

Children can stay in the charity’s state-of-the-art building and have the time of their lives, while their families get to take a break and recharge their batteries.

This year the charity has developed additional services for the whole family including counselling, alternative therapy and support.