'Used needles' found at Sunderland's Stadium of Light Metro station

Workers have had to clear away "used needles" on the platform of a Sunderland Metro station.

A picture was posted on a Facebook group today showing a man picking up what were said to be used needles from a platform at the Stadium of Light station this morning.

The person putting the post online said there were 15 used needles which had to be collected up.

Police have been notified about the incident, with suggestions that CCTV footage may be able to find who is responsible.

A spokesman for Nexus, which operates the Metro system, said: “As soon as we were alerted to this incident we got a cleaner in who safely removed the syringes.

"The safety of our customers and staff is a top priority at all times.

“Anyone who sees such an item on Metro should always advise a member of our staff or contact us on a station help point so that we can deal with it as quickly as possible.

“Our trains and stations are cleaned thoroughly every day.

“We have notified the police about this incident and CCTV may be able to pin point the culprit.”