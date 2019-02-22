Use your vote to have a say on wishlist ideas for Whitburn Lodge site

Opinions about the future of a key village site are being put to the polls.

Whitburn Neighbourhood Forum has gathered together ideas about what people would like to see happen to the Whitburn Lodge and its surrounding land through a workshop and via social media.

Whitburn Lodge has fallen into a state of disrepair since its closure.

The derelict pub, which last served customers more than six years ago, is owned by Minel, which had hoped to turn it into a function venue, but plans never came to fruition.

The firm has said it would like it to be used for housing, but part of the land would need to be taken off a green belt list first, while the community has said there is no demand for more executive homes in the area.

The forum’s survey is giving people a shortlist of suggestions, with the information to be fed into plans for a Neighbourhood Development Order (NDO).

That would mean a planning application could be granted without the need for a standard application .

Any proposal would be consulted on by the community and owners, with extra checks by council planners.

They are:

*Affordable homes and bungalows, with priority given to people with a Whitburn connection and the 18th century Hope House used as a community cafe.

*A motel, using Hope House as external accommodation, with car parking outside rooms, and a small pub/restaurant.

*A retirement village, with priority for those with connections to the village, plus potential for carers accommodation, and Hope House used as a common house for residents’ meetings and activities and a “pensioner playground” on neighbouring land where residents can keep fit.

Forum chairman Phil Leaf said: “We would ask people to vote now to have your say on the future of this historic village landmark.

“The option with the most votes will be forwarded to the council and the owners for consideration to be converted into a neighbourhood development order NDO.”

To take part in the survey visit https://tinyurl.com/whitburnlodge.