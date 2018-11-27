Urgent appeal launched to find missing teenager last seen in Sunderland nearly a week ago

Police have launched an urgent appeal for help to to find a missing teenager who has not been seen for almost a week.

Sixteen-year-old Jordan Profit was last seen at 4pm on Wednesday, November 21, at Park Lane bus stop, in Sunderland.

The 16-year-old from Seaham, is described as being 5ft 6in tall, with short, dark brown hair and is of slim build.

He was wearing a black Berghaus style coat, black Nike tracksuit bottoms, a black Under Armour and black Nike Air Max shoes.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jordan’s welfare as nobody has seen or heard from him for almost a week.

“Jordan lives in the Seaham area but has links to Newcastle and Wallsend.

“We would urge anyone who may have seen him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 383 of November 21.