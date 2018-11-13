Urgent appeal for more foster carers in Sunderland

More foster carers are urgently needed across Sunderland to support the city’s most vulnerable children.

Leading fostering organisation, Five Rivers, is calling for Sunderland residents to consider a career in fostering in order to support the growing number of young people across the city currently requiring foster carers.

People from all walks of life can foster Colette Abbiss

The call comes as stark reports continue to highlight the ongoing foster carer shortfalls and rising numbers of children entering the care system, with a current shortage of 540 foster carers across the North of England.

In Tyne and Wear there is a particular need for foster carers to look after teenage children from the ages of 13 and up.

Five Rivers is looking to recruit a variety of fostering roles across Sunderland, including:

Long-term foster carers who provide comfort and stability to children who are unable to live with their families.

Short-term foster carers who can provide short stays from overnight to a few months.

Emergency foster carers who help bridge the gap between foster placements or reunification with friends, family or returning home.

Sibling group foster carers to help keep brothers and sisters together.

Colette Abbiss, Five Rivers fostering manager for the Midlands and North, said: “We already work with some fantastic foster carers in Sunderland and hope that we discover even more local people that will make great carers.

“One issue that may be deterring potential carers from exploring fostering are the outdated misconceptions still associated with the profession.

“An overwhelming number of people still think that it’s only a viable option for those that are older, already parents or homeowners.

“But that’s simply not the case. People from all walks of life can foster, so same-sex couples, single carers, people that rent property and those as young as 21 can foster as long as they have a suitable spare room per child and the necessary personal attributes.

“We are really keen to hear from people who are nurturing, compassionate and enjoy caring and supporting others and welcome the opportunity to talk to anyone who has questions about fostering and what the different roles entail.”

A career in foster care offers many benefits including competitive rates of pay and flexible working.

For more information contact Five Rivers on 0345 266 0272, email carer.enquiries@five-rivers.org or visit www.five-rivers.org/fostering.