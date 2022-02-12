UPDATE: Two missing school children from Sunderland found 'safe and well'

Northumbria Police have confirmed that two missing school children from Sunderland have been located.

By Ryan Smith
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 4:21 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th February 2022, 5:09 pm

Police appealed to members of the public in finding missing Amelia Drew and Tyler Nesbitt – who had last been seen on Friday, February 10.

Following the appeal for help, officers have now confirmed that they have been found.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to share that missing young people Amelia and Tyler have now been found safe and well.

“Thank you as always for your support.”

