UPDATE: Two missing school children from Sunderland found 'safe and well'

Police appealed to members of the public in finding missing Amelia Drew and Tyler Nesbitt – who had last been seen on Friday, February 10.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are pleased to share that missing young people Amelia and Tyler have now been found safe and well.

Police have confirmed that two missing school children from Sunderland have been found safe and well.

“Thank you as always for your support.”

