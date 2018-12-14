Update: A1M reopens in both directions after accident

The A1M in County Durham has reopened after an accident this morning.

The northbound carriageway was initially completely shut at junction 61, with traffic being diverted at Bowburn.

Traffic officer @durham3586 Tweeted: "Due to a crash, the A1M is in the process of being closed northbound at junction 61 with all traffic being forced to leave at Bowburn.

"Very heavy traffic with long queues now forming!

"Don't be tempted to drive down (and block) the hard shoulder!!"

Traffic in lane one was later released, with lane two remaining closed due to the severity of the damage to the central reservation.

Lane two of the southbound carriageway was then also closed so repairs could be carried out as quickly as possible.

All lane closures have been removed and all lanes are re open.