Unsung hero Christine gets one of guiding’s biggest honours

A girlguides’ leader from Washington has been awarded one of the organisation’s highest honours.

Christine Shovlin has been presented with the prestigious Laurel Award by Girlguiding, Durham North County.

Leaders are nominated by fellow volunteers for making a significant contribution to guiding and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills.

Christine, a Ranger leader (formerly called the Senior Section) of 36 years and Guide leader for 10 years, has done just that.

She has held many positions over her time with the organisation, working just as hard in each to become a highly-respected Leader among colleagues and young members alike.

Christine has been an adviser for international trips, organising two very successful County International Camps, and also international visits to Sweden, Sangam in India, and Australia.

She has also held the role of outdoor activities adviser, leadership programme adviser, first aid trainer, and more.

Former County Commissioner Patricia Jakeway said: “Christine has a wonderful ability to support others. She will never sit back and let someone struggle.

“I have found out this week that she has yet again stepped forward to help out – she is now going to be a division treasurer.”

The award was presented as a surprise to Christine at the County’s Annual Review, an evening when volunteers gather to celebrate their local events over the year.

One member said: “Christine is one of the quiet heroes of guiding, never seeking to be at the front or to make a big noise, but always working away to ensure girls get the best opportunities.”