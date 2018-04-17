Unsafe tree forces Sunderland school to close main entrance

A school in Sunderland has closed its main entrance because of an unsafe tree.

Parents of pupils at Hill View Junior Academy have been asked to collect their children from an alternative entrance due to a dangerous, overhanging branch from a tree on Queen Alexandra Road.

Children will instead leave the school via Stannington Grove until further notice.

Headteacher Tricia Bevan said: "We carry out rigorous health and safety checks every morning, and today identified a large branch overhanging with the main entrance pathway.

"We organised to get a tree surgeon out as a matter of urgency. They said it needs to come down.

"We're waiting for them to tell us when they can do it.

"We took the decision to immediately close that entrance.

"There's an alternative entrance at the back of the school.

"We sent a text to parents as soon as we could, and are asking them to bear with us to ensure everyone's safety."