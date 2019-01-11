Unite announces talks with Arriva over ongoing bus pay dispute as further strike action planned

Unite has announced that it is to hold talks with Arriva as bus drivers looks set to continue strike action over an ongoing pay dispute.

Around 650 Arriva bus drivers have been taking part in a week-long strike, due to finish at 11.59pm tomorrow, Saturday, January 12.

They rejected a revised package before Christmas which Unite said included 75p on the hourly rate over two years in four instalments.

The drivers, based at Durham, Darlington, Redcar, Stockton and Whitby, are seeking an increase of £1 an hour, for the year starting March 2018.

Today, union Unite has announced that it is due to talk with Arriva Durham County Ltd on Thursday, January 17, in a bid to resolve the long-running pay dispute.

But at the same time, the union announced a further ten days of strike action by its 650 bus drivers from 12.01am on Saturday, January 27, until 11.59pm on Tuesday, February 5.

Unite regional officer Bob Bolam said: “We are due to hold talks with the Arriva management on Thursday, January 17, in a bid to settle this dispute.

“We will be entering into these talks in a constructive and positive frame of mind.

"We won’t be commenting further until those negotiations have concluded.

“However, I would like to say we have had excellent solidarity from our members during this week’s strike and they were especially heartened by the support shown by their local communities.”

An Arriva spokeswoman said: "Arriva has confirmed new talks are to take place with the Unite union on Thursday this week in a bid to avert a second bus strike later this month.

"Unite, who finished a seven-day strike on Sunday, have announced a further ten-day strike from Sunday, January 27.

"Arriva bus services across North Yorkshire, Cleveland, Teesside and Durham areas will be seriously affected if the industrial action goes ahead."