Union chief signs 'landmark agreement' at Nissan plant in Sunderland

The Unite union says it has signed a 'landmark agreement' on behalf of its members at Nissan's Sunderland car plant.

Len McCluskey, Unite's general secretary, has been on a visit to Wearside to see the new Leaf electric car model roll off the production line.

Nissan's Sunderland plant.

During the visit, he signed an industrial relations agreement which the union argues "strengthens the union’s voice at the factory" by enhancing consultation with Unite and cementing positive industrial relations for the future.

Since the initial industrial agreement was signed in 1986, the year the plant opened, there has been a steady increase in the workforce.

There were initially 500 workers employed at the site and this has now increased to 7,000 workers, with the plant producing 500,000 cars a year.

Negotiations on a new industrial relations agreement have been ongoing for the last 12 months and have now been completed to the satisfaction of both sides.

Len McCluskey said: “This new industrial agreement is a landmark moment that significantly strengthens the union’s industrial voice within Nissan to the benefit of our members.

“Since the initial industrial agreement was signed in 1986, the Sunderland plant has expanded to become a truly world class facility.

"Unite members at Sunderland are among the most efficient in the Nissan family making world beating cars which are exported across the globe.

“The new agreement enhances consultation with Unite and the workforce ensuring that all concerned can continue to enjoy positive industrial relations, as the site continues to both grow and flourish.”

A Nissan spokesman said: “The changes agreed with Unite refresh an agreement that has been in place for more than 30 years.

“This will continue our strong relationship with our UK workforce and their elected company council and union representatives.”