'Unhappy' Sunderland man wounded former girlfriend after he was woken up

A woman's skull was exposed through a wound in her forehead after her angry ex-boyfriend pushed her into a wall in the street.

The victim needed sutures to close the 10cm laceration, which bled heavily, after Lewis Ambler pushed her "with full force, in the back" and sent her face crashing into the wall of a house.

She has been left with a permanant scar as a result of the injury.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had gone to the house where Ambler was staying at Ridley Terrace, Sunderland, in the early hours of January 13 to pick up a phone charger after a night out with pals.

The 23-year-old, who "wasn't particulary happy" that he had been woken up, followed her down the street when she left and pushed her.

Prosecutor Barry Robson told the court: "He pushed her, with full force, in the back, propelling her into a wall of a house.

"A witness could see she had a deep laceration to her forehead, which was bleeding heavily."

Mr Robson added: "She didn't see it coming at all. I hesitate to use the word surprise attack but it did take her by surprise."

The court heard the victim and her friends knocked on doors for help and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Robson added: "The injury was quite significant. There is mention of the fact of being able to see the skull through the laceration."

The court heard the woman has been left with a permanent scar on her forehead and has been "badly effected" psychologically.

Mr Recorder Ben Nolan said the attack was "cowardly", adding "She quite clearly had her back to him and was going away.

"She was no threat to him."

Ambler was sentenced to 15 months in jail, suspended for two years, with programme requirements and a restraining order to keep him away from the victim.

The judge told him: "One thing, and one thing only saves you from an immediate sentence and that is your mental health problems."

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said Ambler is at "rock bottom" but wants to improve his life.

Miss Mustard said Ambler had "failed to stop and think about what he was doing" before he pushed the woman.

She added: "This was something which he deeply regrets.

"On numerous occasions, when I have tried to show him images of the injury he caused, he has not been able to look at them. He has been too upset about what he has done to her.

"It was never his intention to cause her any harm."

Ambler, of Kettering Square, Downhill, Sunderland, had pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.