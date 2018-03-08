Ultimate Mother’s Day gift guide

A mams across the city look forward to a day of being spoilt, we explore some of the last-minute gifts you can get your hands on, to treat your leading lady for Mothering Sunday.

A magical night at Sunderland Empire

A steak dinner.

The multi-award-winning musical Matilda is coming to the Sunderland Empire in May, with tickets now available. Inspired by the beloved book by Roald Dahl,

Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary little girl, who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Perfect for a mother-child date night.

Tickets are available at www.atgtickets.com

The gift of great food

Is mam a food lover? Yes? Well, you can’t go wrong with a Pub Culture gift voucher, which can be used in The Engine Room,

The Peacock or The Dun Cow. With stunning steaks, beautiful burgers and delicious desserts, there is a huge selection of food across Pub Culture’s three Sunderland venues.

Or if you want to venture further afield, there’s a fourth venue in Jesmond.

Find out more about Pub Culture’s venues at www.pubculture.com or pop in to buy your gift voucher.

Glassware from the National Glass Centre

Glass-making has been part of Sunderland’s heritage, since the days of Benedict Biscop.

And this history is celebrated at the National Glass Centre, metres away from St Peter’s Church where it all began.

As well as being a great day out, how about treating mam to a nice piece of glassware from the shop?

Visit www.nationalglasscentre.com or call 0191 515 5555.

Poetic License Gin

For mams who are partial to a nice Gin and Tonic, how about a bottle of Poetic License’s finest tipple?

Distilled locally, there are two gins – Northern Dry Gin and Old Tom Gin – and even a Graceful Vodka, as an alternative.

Visit www.poeticlicensedistillery.com/ or pick up your bottle from Poetic License in Roker.

The perfect pamper

Why not treat your lovely mother to the gift of relaxation at City Spa?

With over 40 luxurious spa treatments, including full body, hot stones and aromatherapy massages, it is the perfect place for her to take a time-out.

You can rest assured that your mam will unwind and achieve ultimate relaxation.

To complete the ideal gift, add on a trip to the City Bistro.

With its seasonal locally-sourced menu, you can count on top-class service, wonderful presentation and delicious food.

Call 0191 511 6264 or email citysalon@sunderlandcollege.ac.uk for the Spa or 0191 511 6720 for City Bistro, or book online at http://citycampus.site/bistro/

Shop ‘til you drop

Shopaholic mums will appreciate the choice that comes with a gift card for The Bridges shopping centre, which can be spent in all of her favourite stores.

With H&M, Topshop, Debenhams and New Look among the retailers to accept the card, you can treat your mother to a fantastic shopping offer on the doorstep.

Vouchers can be purchased online or at the Bridges’ customer service desk.

Seaside treat

What’s better than a day at the seaside?

A bracing walk along Sunderland’s twin resorts of Roker and Seaburn will give you the chance to share some stunning shoreline views with your mam.

And if you fancy a bit of relaxation, you can throw in a visit to Sunderland’s Marriott Hotel.

It’s modern leisure club features a heated indoor pool, sauna and steam room – perfect for a chilled-out Sunday.

And you can follow your swim with a meal and great views at the Cast Iron Bar & Grill, the Marriott’s on-site restaurant, which looks out over the city’s stunning coastline.

Explore the city

Every mam knows that the best thing about Mother’s Day is being a mam, not getting lots of gifts (though that can be nice too)!

How about a nice bit of time together with mam?

Wander along the riverside, paddle in the sea together, or climb Penshaw Monument and take in views across Herrington Country Park.

If you’re looking for inspiration of great free days out in Sunderland, check out www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk

IOU a tasty meal

If money’s a bit tight, you can save some cash by deferring mother’s treat until March 17, when Sunderland once again hosts Restaurant Week.

Why not give mam an IOU and treat her to a nice night out, sampling some of the best dishes the city has to offer, but for less.

With plenty of top notch bars, cafes and restaurants involved, you and mam can dine out from as little as £5, £10 or £15pp.

Check out www.sunderlandbid.co.uk to download your Restaurant Week voucher.